Weirton, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Red Riders took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the 6th.

Rosnick contributed an RBI single to make it 7-3 in favor of the Red Riders. Later in the inning, Angus smacked a deep RBI double to give Weir a 9-3 advantage.

Brooke made a heads up double play on a bunt attempt to get out of the 6th inning. The Bruins would add one more run in the next frame but fell to Weir 9-4.

Weir is at home next versus Wheeling Park on Monday and Brooke is on the road Monday against Linsly.