MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF)– After falling behind 7-0, Weir answered and then some rallying to win 48-21 at Martins Ferry. The win makes the Red Riders 6-1 while the Purple Riders drop to 5-3.

Weir will cross the state-line into Pennsylvania to face Albert Gallatin next Friday.

Martins Ferry stays home next Friday to host Wheeling Central.