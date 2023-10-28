WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Weir won their seventh straight over Brooke with a 24-10 win Friday night at Jimmy Carey Stadium.
The Red Riders end the regular season at 9-1 the Bruins go 5-5.
by: Scott Nolte
