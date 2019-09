WEIRTON,W.Va.(WTRF) – Weir improved to 2-1 with a 28-27 overtime win over previously unbeaten Frankfort.

The Red Riders trailed 14-0 at the half but rallied for the win. Weir scored first in OT and stopped the Falcons two-point conversion to gain the victory.

Weir will travel to Keyser, next Friday.