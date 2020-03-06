High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Weir’s Filberto Retiring

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEIRTON,W.Va. ( WTRF) – After 45 years of coaching football in Hancock County Tony Filberto is retiring.

The West Liberty Hall of Famer, has coached at both Weir High and Oak Glen as an assistant and head coach. Twice he led the Red Riders from 2002-2004 and now most recently from 2012-2019. He led the Golden Bears in between those two stints from 2008-2011. He was the defensive coordinator for the Red Riders 1998 state championship team.

Tony is the winningest coach in Oak Glen history and second only to Dan McGrew at Weir. Weir High Athletic Director Donna Ferguson said the job posting will be made available sometime next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter