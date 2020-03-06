Weir’s Filberto Retiring

WEIRTON,W.Va. ( WTRF) – After 45 years of coaching football in Hancock County Tony Filberto is retiring.
The West Liberty Hall of Famer, has coached at both Weir High and Oak Glen as an assistant and head coach. Twice he led the Red Riders from 2002-2004 and now most recently from 2012-2019. He led the Golden Bears in between those two stints from 2008-2011. He was the defensive coordinator for the Red Riders 1998 state championship team.
Tony is the winningest coach in Oak Glen history and second only to Dan McGrew at Weir. Weir High Athletic Director Donna Ferguson said the job posting will be made available sometime next week.