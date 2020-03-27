Weir’s Spencer To Run For North Carolina

High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weir’s Sebastian Spencer announced via Twitter Thursday he will be continuing his academic and track careers at North Carolina.

Spencer is the defending state champion in both the 100 and 200 meter sprints. He was also the anchor leg on the state champion 4×2 team and was the anchor on the 4×1 team with his now famous anchor leg going from seventh to first in less than 100 meters.

Spencer had a number of division one offers in both football and track but ultimately choose the Tar Heels. During his time as a Red Rider he has stared on the football field, basketball court, baseball diamond and track.

