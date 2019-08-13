Weirton Madonna Blue Dons 2019 Football Season Preview

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Madonna Football Head Coach Darrin Hicks is looking to bounce his Blue Dons back following a 4-6 regular-season record last season.

However, with a 20-man roster, Coach Hicks will have his work cut out for him.

Coach Hicks says the upside lies within his team’s size.

“We are blessed, you know, not with great numbers but with pretty good size for a single football team,” said Coach Hicks. “I mean, we probably got four or five guys in upwards of 225 [pounds] or more and I feel good about that. They’re strong athletic kids and I think they’ll pay some dividends for us.”

Josh Gasvoda and Jacob McCombs brings four years of starter experience to the line.

Junior Thomas Sesi will spend time at Quarterback, Running Back and Wide Receiver as Coach Hicks seeks to utilize his athleticism.

“I think it fits our personnel a little bit, you know,” said Coach Hicks. “The past couple of years we’ve been a defacto spread. We haven’t really been a spread team in the way that it is. I think now we can embrace the air raid principles [and] really try to open it up a little bit and get our athletes out in space and make some plays.”

Coach Hicks looks to take a more hands-on role in coaching the defense this season by simplifying the defense and just allowing his players to make plays.

“The idea for us is to make it extremely simple have our guys not have a ton of thoughts in their mind but be able to get out there and run and tackle the football.”

Coach Hicks and Blue Dons open the season at Bridgeport on August 30.