WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – WesBanco Arena is once again hosting the West Virginia state high school hockey tournament this weekend.

Linsly, Wheeling Central and Wheeling Park will be joinedby Charleston, Martinsburg and Morgantown.

The Cadets are the number one seed and Morgantown the two seed. The Cadets are looking for their first state title since 2015 when they had won their third straight.

Wheeling Central is the defending champ they defeated Park in last years finals.

The weekend will also include a middle school tournament with five teams and some exhibition games including two for the Wheeling Lightning Birds the women’s adult league team that plays in the East Coast Women’s Hockey League.