CAMERON,W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Greene Pioneers snapped Cameron’s 21-game regular season win streak Friday night at Dragon Stadium.
The Pioneers handed Cameron a 28-24 loss. The Dragons will look to bounce back next week at 1-0 Hundred.
by: Scott Nolte
