West Liberty advances to MEC tournament semifinal game

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights took on Cameron on Saturday. Ryan Reasbeck got the steal, the bucket and one, making the score 11-2 in favor of Central.Then J.C. Maxwell got the basket. Garret Scott answered back with a basket on the other end. Jaylen Creighton scored, putting the Knights up 19-6, but Cameron would start to rally after the first quarter. Noah Neely got the jumper basket at the buzzer, making the score 19-12, in favor of the Knights.

Wheeling Central went on to win 63-56.