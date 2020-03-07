WHEELING, W.VA.- Coach Ben Howlett and his no. 1 seeded Hilltoppers took on Concord in the MEC Men’s Basketball quarterfinal on Friday. In the first half, Concord’s Malik Johnson gets the basket, making the score 38-29 in favor of the Hilltoppers. Pat Robinson answered with a triple. He had 22 points and 8 rebounds. Then Trey Brisco took the ball to the hoop. He had 26 points, and 6 rebounds. Will Yoakum scored his 1,000th career point. West Liberty went on to win 100-85.
West Liberty advances to MEC tournament semifinal game
