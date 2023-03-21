EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WTRF) – The West Liberty Hilltoppers are headed to the NCAA Division II Final Four. Following their 95-58 win over New Haven in the Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.

This game was never really in doubt as the Hilltoppers led 45-21 at the half.

West Lib shot an outstanding 51 percent from the floor for the game while knocking down 16 – three’s.

Zach Rasile led the way with 14 points including four-three’s. All-American Bryce Butler had 13 while Christian Montague had 11 and Finley Woodward added 10.

Next up, the Hilltoppers will meet Black Hills State in the Final Four Thursday.