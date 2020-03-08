West Liberty advances to the MEC Championship game

WHEELING, W.VA.- The West Liberty Hilltoppers found themselves in a familiar spot on Saturday. They were once again in the Mountain East Conference Men’s Basketball semifinal and this time they had to get past W.Va. State to clinch a spot in the title game. The game would stay close and would come down to the final moments. West Liberty was as down by as much as 9 points in the first half but they made quite the comeback. With 14 seconds left on the clock, Pat Robinson took the ball to the rim, putting the Hilltoppers up 86-81.

West Liberty went on to win 88-81, clinching a spot in the MEC Championship game. Will Yoakum led them with 31 points. Last year the Hilltoppers fell in the title game 100-96 to Notre Dame. This is a feeling that head coach Ben Howlett says “still sticks.” The Hilltoppers hope to seal a victory tomorrow when they take on Charleston at 5 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.