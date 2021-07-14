West Liberty Basketball Anticipates Six New Players

West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – Three of the new members are incoming Freshman from West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. There are three collegiate transfers including Viktor Kovacevic who is a 6’8 Serbian who last played at Quincy University in Illinois, 6’1 Point Guard Christian Montague from Walsh University in Ohio and 6’5 Guard Garret Denbow from the University of Charleston. Despite bringing in new talent with collegiate experience, Head Coach Ben Howlett thinks there will still be an adjustment period before the season starts.

“There is going to be a big transition phase and these guys are used to playing basketball a certain way and here at West Liberty, we’re at a different end of the spectrum with our style of play and our pace. It is completely different from most schools so I think the high school kids will have a larger gap to fill than the transfers with them playing some college basketball in the past and I think they’ll pick it up a little bit quicker,” Howlett said.