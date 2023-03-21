EVANSVILLE, IN (WTRF)– West Liberty hit the ground running in the Elite Eight quarterfinals against New Haven.

The Hilltoppers earned the highest scoring margin since 1989 and snapped the 5th highest victory in Elite Eight history.

It’s game day!🏀

The No. 2 West Liberty Hilltoppers v. No. 7 New Haven Chargers.

I’ll have updates throughout the game.

Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. eastern.@WTRF7News @WLU_Hoops @UNewHavenMBB pic.twitter.com/lMTmvKULhV — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) March 21, 2023

The black and gold shot over 51% from the floor.

Zach Rasile led the toppers with 14 points, four were three pointers.

Bryce Butler followed with 13 total points.

Head Coach Ben Howlett says their strategy was to keep laying on the pressure and one of their biggest strengths is shooting from the outside.

48 of their points were made up of three pointers.

We just didn’t want to get comfortable, and I think our guys executed the game plan really well. The ball pressure was really good defensively. I thought we denied one pass away really well defensively and then offensively we shot the ball really well. Our guys have the ability to knock down shots in bunches and we did that. Ben Howlett, West Liberty Head Coach

If you look at it, I think we actually average 36 threes a game. If you look at it and I think we shoot the most threes in the county so that’s pretty normal for us. Bryce Butler, D2CCA All-American

The Chargers star player Majur Majak stands 7’1 ft. but West Liberty managed to control his game and Howlett says their strength was in numbers.

Our depth is way bigger than theirs (New Haven). We knew they were going to play six or seven guys and I feel comfortable playing twelve guys. All twelve guys that got in the game I thought were effective at some point and I’m really proud of our group. Ben Howlett, West Liberty Head Coach

The final score is 95-58.

The Hilltoppers will face Black Hills State on Thursday at 2 p.m. eastern time.

Elite Eight quarterfinals🏀

At halftime the Hilltoppers have a 45-21 lead over the Chargers.

Butler has 11 points for WLU. @WTRF7News @WLU_Hoops @TheMountainEast @UNewHavenMBB pic.twitter.com/QsIS87cJf1 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) March 21, 2023