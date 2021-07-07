Vet Voices

West Liberty grad honored for play and academics

West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – Brian Campbell was a first team selection for the NCAA Division II Academic All-District Baseball Team. He is from Wheeling and earned his Master’s in business in May with a 4.0 GPA in his graduate courses. He was a four year starter for the Hilltoppers and started all 41 games this Spring as well as ranked high among the team in many offensive categories. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Built Difference Performance in Wheeling and has accepted a position with 3M Products to sell medical equipment in the Ohio Valley.

“This place is always going to be my home and the City of Wheeling means so much to me. West Liberty University means so much to me. I grew up at Our Lady of Peace at a local school. I went to Wheeling Central which was amazing and no matter where I end up in the future moving forward I can’t wait to continue to give back and come home and keep coming home and doing good things for this area,” Campell said.

Campbell also wanted to thank his family, girlfriend, and friends for what he’s been able to accomplish so far.

