WEST LIBERTY,W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Liberty University men’s basketball team was ranked 9th in the preseason DII men’s basketball power 10 rankings released today by NCAA.com.



Reigning national champions Northwest Missouri State earned the top spot. Conference rival, Fairmont State was tabbed as one of the first five out of the power 10.



The Hilltoppers host their annual Black and Gold intrasquad game this Saturday at 10 am as a part of the Homecoming festivities on the hilltop. The season gets underway inside the ASRC with three straight home games, starting with the Atlantic Region Crossover on November 11 and 12.



2022-23 DII Men’s Basketball Preseason Power 10 Rankings

Northwest Missouri State Indiana (Pa.) Augusta Minnesota Duluth Nova Southeastern West Texas A&M Black Hills State Lincoln Memorial West Liberty Cal State San Bernardino