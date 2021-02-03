West Liberty Men Blow Past Century Mark Again

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The West Liberty University men’s basketball team blew past the century mark for the second straight time Wednesday night, blasting Alderson Broaddus, 117-78, inside the ASRC.

Coach Ben Howlett’s Hilltoppers (6-3) shot nearly 60 percent (46-of-79) from the floor, forced 24 turnovers and handed out 32 assists in an impressive encore to Monday’s 117-85 thrashing of No. 24-ranked Glenville State.

The 32 assists really caught Howlett’s eye, especially when he saw that each of the 12 West Liberty players who hit the court Wednesday night had contributed at least one assist to that season-high total.

“I love that,” Howlett said. “We’re getting better. We need to continue improving but when we pass the ball and play as a team, we’re pretty danged good.”

The Battlers (4-5) managed to stay within shouting distance for the first 10 minutes, trailing just 21-15 after a David Shriver jumper with 10:07 on the clock, but that’s when the relentless WLU tempo began to take its toll.

Dalton Bolon bombed in a 3-pointer at the other end of the floor and the Hilltoppers went on to close out the half on an extended 34-11 surge, taking a 55-26 advantage into the locker room at the break.

The second half was more of the same as the Black and Gold hit 7 of their first 10 3-point shots after intermission and never looked back.

The lead hit 49 points, 89-40, when Marlon Moore Jr. cashed in a rebound basket at 11:19 of the second half and the Hilltoppers coasted the rest of the way.

“The biggest difference between the way we’re playing now and the way we were playing when we were struggling a couple of weeks ago is that we’re simply getting better shots,” Howlett said. “We’re running better offense because we’re dribbling less, passing more and spacing better which creates open shots. Our guys can make open shots. It’s as simple as that.”

Thanks to the lop-sided score, no West Liberty player saw more than 23 minutes of court time but five of them scored in double figures. Will Yoakum led the way with a game-high 23 points while Pat Robinson and Bolon added 18 points each. Malik McKinney added a dozen points off the bench with true freshman Zach Rasile tossing in 10 markers.

KJ Walker set the pace for Alderson Broaddus with 13 points. Shriver and Zach Simpkins each finished with 11.

The Hilltoppers will be gunning for their third straight win on Sunday when they host West Virginia Wesleyan. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. inside the ASRC.