OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– It was a packed house at the Hilltop for this Mountain East Conference match up.

The No. 1 West Liberty Hilltoppers battle the No. 2 Fairmont State Falcons.

Montague led the Hilltopper to victory with 30 points and Butler put up 27 total points.

The team shot 32-for-35 at the free throw line.

The West Liberty Hilltoppers secure their 6th straight MEC regular season title, defeating the Fairmont State Falcons in overtime 119-113.