KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The West Liberty University men’s basketball team has been ranked 8th in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Pre-Season Poll.

After posting a 29-3 overall record and claiming the Mountain East Conference regular and tournament championships last season, the Hilltoppers earned 263 points in the first edition of the NABC rankings.

Three-time defending NCAA champion Northwest Missouri State was tabbed as the top-ranked team with 12 first place votes and 386 points. Augusta (Ga.) and Indiana (Pa.) were second and third in the rankings with one first place vote, while Nova Southeastern picked up the only other two first place votes and was ranked fourth.

West Liberty begins its season next Friday (November 11) as they host the Atlantic Region Crossover. Tip off for the season opener versus Shepherd is set for 5:30 pm inside the ASRC.