WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The West Liberty University men’s basketball team has unveiled their 2022-23 season schedule. The defending Mountain East Conference champions will play a 28-game slate featuring a home and away game against each conference opponent along with six non-conference matchups.

Coach Ben Howlett’s squad will tip the season off with two games in the Atlantic Region Crossover, which is hosted by West Liberty, on November 11 and 12. WLU will take on Shepherd in the event’s opening game on Friday and then California University of Pa. in the nightcap Saturday.

Pitt-Johnstown comes to town the following week for a Wednesday night contest to finish off a three-game homestand against PSAC opponents for the ‘Toppers to open the season.

The quest for another MEC championship begins on the road at Alderson Broaddus on November 19.

Notre Dame (Ohio) and West Virginia Wesleyan will enter the ASRC on November 22 and 30, respectively, while West Virginia State will be the last guest of the calendar year on December 10.

The non-conference schedule is highlighted by a Las Vegas voyage in the middle of December. West Liberty will take on fellow D2 powerhouse Lubbock Christian (Texas) and Missouri S&T in two games over the weekend of December 17-18 at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.

A trip to Maryland on New Year’s Eve to take on Bowie State finishes the non-conference slate and then it is 16 consecutive MEC battles.

Concord will play host to the Hilltoppers first game back in MEC action on January 4. Home games with Glenville State and Frostburg State follow on January 7 and 11.

There will be no getting comfortable in the final 13 games as West Liberty will not be home for more than one game at a time.

Four straight Saturday home games end the home schedule for WLU, featuring Charleston, Concord, Fairmont State, and Wheeling University is set to be the opponent for the season finale inside the ASRC on February 25.

Back-to-back tournament titles will be on the line at the Mountain East Conference Tournament scheduled for March 1-5 back inside WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.