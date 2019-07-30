West Liberty Picked 6th , Wheeling 11th In MEC Preseason Football Poll

BRIDGEPORT,W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty was picked to finish sixth and heading into their inaugural season Wheeling was picked to finish last in 11th in the 2019 Mountain East Conference preseason poll.

Coming off of an 11-0 season an MEC title and a run to the NCAA semi-finals Notre Dame was picked as the preseason favorite.

The rest of the top five included Fairmont State, West Virginia State, Charleston and Urbana.

West Liberty and Wheeling will open their seasons against one another in their first ever meeting Saturday, Sept, 7th at Bishop Schmitt Field on Wheeling’s campus.