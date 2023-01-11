WEST LIBERTY,W.Va. (WTRF) – The No. 8 ranked West Liberty University men’s basketball team scored a season-high 129 points in a commanding win over Frostburg State, 129-103, Wednesday night inside the ASRC.



In just 18 minutes of action, Christian Montague racked up a career-high 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting with five three pointers. Bryce Butler extended his 20-point scoring streak to nine straight games with 24 and a career-high four triples.



All 12 Hilltoppers that saw action scored, with six in double figures. Zach Rasile drained five three pointers on way to a 17-point night, Malik McKinney and Michael Sampson each had 13 points, and Chaz Hinds netted 10 in his second consecutive start for the Black and Gold. Sampson also pulled in a game-high 11 rebounds for his first double-double in a WLU uniform. Off the bench, sophomore Austin Webb posted a career-best nine points in 12 minutes of action.



West Liberty (14-1, 9-0) came out of the gates firing and never looked back. The Hilltoppers got up double digits (14-4) just over four minutes into the game and made it a 20-point lead off a Rasile long ball just under the 11 minute mark of the first half. The Black and Gold took a 67-36 lead into the break after scoring the final 10 points of the opening frame.



The dominance continued in the second half with the advantage staying above 30 nearly the entire 20 minutes. A Hinds bucket at the 6:30 mark gave West Liberty its largest lead of the game at 43 points (122-79). Frostburg State (5-10, 1-8) turned up its defensive pressure and picked up full court, closing the game on a 24-7 run to narrow the final margin down to 26 and eclipse the 100 mark.



West Liberty made a season-high 22 three pointers and held the Bobcats to just three makes beyond the arc.



Alek West and Butler dished out five assists each, as 11 Hilltoppers recorded an assist. The team totaled 30 on 45 made field goals.



The Black and Gold hauled in 50 rebounds in the game, 18 of which on the offensive end. 11 ‘Toppers also pulled in a rebound, behind Sampson’s 11, Hinds grabbed eight and Butler seven.



The Hilltoppers have now won 21 straight MEC regular season contests dating to mid January of last year, a 100-97 loss versus Fairmont State. The Falcons and the Hilltoppers will meet for the first time this season on Saturday. Tip off from Fairmont is scheduled for 4 pm.

