WEST LIBERTY,W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty opens their 2022 season Thursday at Clarion. Heading into his 18th season Roger Waialae’s team was picked to finish 10th in the preseason MEC poll.

Their game one opponent however is some what of a mystery with Ray Monica entering his first season guiding the Golden Eagles. Coach Waialae is pleased with how his team went through preseason camp and excited to see how his players react Thursday.

“The biggest unknown is up front defensively, Waialae said, although I think we are going to be pretty good until you get the outside competition and then outside of what they see every day. That’s when you will finally find out. I think our team’s speed has improved immensely. Every place we think we have most of the kids there for the ingredients to do very well this year.”

Coach Waialae pointed out Woodrow Hughes, at Linebacker, who returns for his junior year. And Jamie Diven who will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Between a mix of returners on the offensive side, fresh faces on defense, and a handful of players returning from injuries, he says this is the largest group of players he’s had in all his time at West Lib.