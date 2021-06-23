Vet Voices

West Liberty Sets 2021 Football Slate

Sports

by: West Liberty Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

West Liberty Sports Information

Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The West Liberty University football team will kick off a full 11-game schedule at home on Sept. 2 when Coach Roger Waialae’s Hilltoppers host Walsh (Ohio) in a non-conference game under the lights at West Family Stadium.

    The Cavaliers will be WLU’s only non-conference foe of the season as the Mountain East Conference returns to its traditional scheduling protocols after playing an abbreviated spring slate due to the pandemic.

    Following the Thursday night season opener, West Liberty will play 10 consecutive MEC opponents – 5 home and 5 away – with all 10 games set for Saturday afternoon kickoffs.

    The Black and Gold hit the road on Sept. 11 for their MEC opener at Alderson Broaddus before returning home to host defending conference champion Notre Dame (Ohio) on Sept. 18. That will also be the Coach Bob Roe Memorial Game with special ceremonies planned to honor the legendary head man and the Hilltoppers who played for him.

    A trip to West Virginia Wesleyan is on tap for Sept. 25th before WLU returns to the friendly confines of West Family Stadium on Oct. 2. The following weekend finds the Black and Gold headed south for an Oct. 9 game at Concord before the annual Homecoming Game against Fairmont State on Oct. 16.

    The Hilltoppers make the short trek down Route 88 to Wheeling on Oct. 23 before returning to the hilltop for a two-game home stand.

    The University of North Carolina at Pembroke – playing as an affiliate MEC member for football – is scheduled to make its first-ever visit to West Liberty on Oct. 30 with West Virginia State coming to town on Nov. 6 for the Hilltoppers’ final home game of the season.

    West Liberty closes out the 2021 football slate at Frostburg State (Md.) on Nov. 13.

WEST LIBERTY

Thursday, Sept. 2: Walsh (Ohio)                            7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11: at Alderson Broaddus*         1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18: 1-Notre Dame (Ohio)*          1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25: at W.Va. Wesleyan*             1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2: Glenville State*                          1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9: at Concord*                                Noon

Saturday, Oct. 16: 2-Fairmont State*                   1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23: at Wheeling*                            1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: UNC-Pembroke*                     Noon

Saturday, Nov. 6: W.Va. State*                              2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13: at Frostburg State*                1 p.m.

     *-Mountain East Conference game

     1-Bob Roe Memorial Game

     2-Homecoming

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter