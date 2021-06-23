West Liberty Sets 2021 Football Slate

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The West Liberty University football team will kick off a full 11-game schedule at home on Sept. 2 when Coach Roger Waialae’s Hilltoppers host Walsh (Ohio) in a non-conference game under the lights at West Family Stadium.

The Cavaliers will be WLU’s only non-conference foe of the season as the Mountain East Conference returns to its traditional scheduling protocols after playing an abbreviated spring slate due to the pandemic.

Following the Thursday night season opener, West Liberty will play 10 consecutive MEC opponents – 5 home and 5 away – with all 10 games set for Saturday afternoon kickoffs.

The Black and Gold hit the road on Sept. 11 for their MEC opener at Alderson Broaddus before returning home to host defending conference champion Notre Dame (Ohio) on Sept. 18. That will also be the Coach Bob Roe Memorial Game with special ceremonies planned to honor the legendary head man and the Hilltoppers who played for him.

A trip to West Virginia Wesleyan is on tap for Sept. 25th before WLU returns to the friendly confines of West Family Stadium on Oct. 2. The following weekend finds the Black and Gold headed south for an Oct. 9 game at Concord before the annual Homecoming Game against Fairmont State on Oct. 16.

The Hilltoppers make the short trek down Route 88 to Wheeling on Oct. 23 before returning to the hilltop for a two-game home stand.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke – playing as an affiliate MEC member for football – is scheduled to make its first-ever visit to West Liberty on Oct. 30 with West Virginia State coming to town on Nov. 6 for the Hilltoppers’ final home game of the season.

West Liberty closes out the 2021 football slate at Frostburg State (Md.) on Nov. 13.

WEST LIBERTY

Thursday, Sept. 2: Walsh (Ohio) 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11: at Alderson Broaddus* 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18: 1-Notre Dame (Ohio)* 1 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25: at W.Va. Wesleyan* 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2: Glenville State* 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9: at Concord* Noon

Saturday, Oct. 16: 2-Fairmont State* 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23: at Wheeling* 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: UNC-Pembroke* Noon

Saturday, Nov. 6: W.Va. State* 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13: at Frostburg State* 1 p.m.

*-Mountain East Conference game

1-Bob Roe Memorial Game

2-Homecoming