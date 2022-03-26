West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – Herb Minch’s team currently has a record of 15-9 and split a double header with West Virginia State in Institute. The Toppers were hot winning 10 straight games before losing the first game of a doubleheader.

“It’s been a collaborative effort, I think; more so than in the past. You know, we’ve had a couple of big bats in the lineup and the last couple of years and now I think we have a lineup of nine that can really put the bat on the ball any given day,” Head Coach Herb Minch said.

The next game for the Toppers is a road double header Sunday against the University of Charleston.