Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Toppers started the game on an 8-0 run which was highlighted by a break-away slam dunk from Will Yoakum.

However, Wheeling dueled its opponent much harder than it had in its previous meetings. The Cardinals trailed just 40-34 at halftime. Jarrett Haines was the Cardinals’ top scorer with 28.

West Liberty held on to win 89-81. Marlon Moore also scored its 1000th point in the game in a Hilltopper uniform. Next up for West Liberty is Fairmont State on Saturday night.