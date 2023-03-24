EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WTRF) – The West Liberty Hilltoppers will face Nova Southeastern in the NCAA Division II national championship game Saturday.

This is their second appearance in the title game , they lost to Central Missouri in the 2014 championship.

The Toppers and Sharks are the two highest scoring teams in the country both averaging more than one hundred points per game.

The Sharks are coached by former West Liberty head coach Jim Crutchfield who in 13-years on the hilltop went 359-61 and was twice the national coach of the year in 2012 and 2013.

Former Topper Will Yoakum is on the Sharks roster as a graduate student.

Playing in its 14th straight NCAA Tournament, West Liberty has a 34-13 (.723) record in NCAA postseason play. The Hilltoppers have now advanced to ten of the last 13 Sweet 16’s, seven of the last 13 Elite Eights and five national semifinals.

West Liberty is 2-0 all-time vs. Nova Southeastern. The Hilltoppers won 100-86 in a 2013-14 Tip off Tournament and took an 84-67 decision in the 2016-17 season.

According to the 2022 NCAA Record Book, Hilltopper head coach Ben Howlett leads all NCAA basketball coaches (minimum 5 seasons) in winning percentage at 161-24 (.870).

Saturday’s game is at 3:00 p.m. and you can watch it live on WTRF-CBS.