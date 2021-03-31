West Liberty – Wheeling Meet Saturday Night

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Mountain East Conference was forced to make changes to the spring football schedule this week after Fairmont State opted out due to Covid 19 protocols. The conference elected to move up the West Liberty – Wheeling game originally scheduled for the final week.

Now the Hilltoppers will host the Cardinals Saturday night at west Family Stadium.
Both teams are coming off of wins last weekend and are currently 1-1. Their first meeting in September of 2019 was a classic with the Hilltoppers pulling out a tight win. Now the Cards will make their first trip to the hilltop.

Both teams wins this season are over Alderson – Broaddus. The Cards won 34-6 over the Battlers the Hilltoppers won 38-6. Kickoff Saturday night at 6 p.m. at West Family Stadium.

