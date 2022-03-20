West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – It was a pitching-dominated first home game of the season for both sides. Justin Pennybacker only allowed 2 hits and 0 runs to the Pioneers.

The first run of the game came from a tapper that Isaac Rine sent to the second baseman. The ball was mishandled and West Lib had a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The Hilltoppers also flashed the leather as well. Ty Helmke made a terrific diving catch in Centerfield. He also drove in the second run of the game for West Liberty in the 6th inning with a 2-out RBI single. He went 1 for 3 in the game. Although in a win, the Toppers had just four hits in the contest.

West Liberty dropped the second game by a large margin 10-0. The team returns to Kovalick Field on Monday to play Concord.