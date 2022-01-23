West Liberty Women Roll as Well

West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – It was more of the same story between both West Liberty and Wheeling women’s game which happened earlier Saturday.

Kyle Cooper’s Toppers were up real big in the second half. Audrey Tingle is one of the best players in Topper history. She gets the orange at the wing, finishes with the quick underhand lay-up and draws the foul. What else is new?

McCutchen gets the ball up and top and its over to Corinne Thomas. Thomas stutters and makes a pretty bounce pass to McCutchen who cuts through. There’s a heads up play to make it 86-49.