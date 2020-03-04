West Liberty’s Bolon is MEC Player of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Liberty junior All-American Dalton Bolon was voted Mountain East Conference Player of the Year on Tuesday and three other Hilltoppers earned All-Conference honors when the MEC men’s basketball coaches revealed the 2019-20 All-MEC Team.

Sophomore guard Will Yoakum joined Bolon on the All-MEC First Team unit with fellow sophomore guard Pat Robinson III collecting second-team honors. Junior guard Luke Dyer was one of four MEC players to earn honorable mention in the voting.

The talented quartet were a driving force in leading Coach Ben Howlett’s Black and Gold to their third consecutive MEC championship as the nationally-ranked Hilltoppers (24-4) came roaring down the stretch with 18 wins in their last 19 games.

Bolon, a 6-4 repeat first-team honoree from Gnadenhutten, Ohio, has been lighting up the stat sheets throughout WLU’s extended late-season surge. The leading scorer (19.5 ppg.) and rebounder (9.0 rpg.) on the nation’s highest scoring team (104.0 ppg.), Bolon has averaged 20.3 ppg. and 10.6 rpg. with 10 double-doubles since Jan. 1.

Already over 1,700 points for his career, the 4-time MEC Player of the Week has hit double-figures 25 times this season with 13 games of 20 or more points and a dozen double-doubles. He went for a season-high 32 points in the season opener against Mansfield (Pa.) and had a 28-point, 15-rebound double-double in a 109-88 road blowout of regionally-ranked Fairmont State. He is West Liberty’s fourth MEC Player of the Year in the league’s seven seasons of basketball.

Yoakum, a 6-5 wing from Delaware, Ohio, doubled down on his 2019 MEC Freshman of the Year honors this season. The sky-walking sophomore is shooting a blistering 60 percent (192-321) from the floor, 50 percent (57-114) from the 3-point arc and 84 percent (69-82) from the foul line while averaging 18.2 ppg. for the Black and Gold.

He has matched Bolon with 25 double-figure games and 13 nights with 20 or more points, highlighted by a West Liberty season-high 33 points in a win against Glenville State. Yoakum has the third-highest field goal percentage among all NCAA D2 guards and would rank No. 3 in 3-Point Field Goal Percentage but falls a few shots shy of the required minimum.

Robinson, a 6-3 transfer from Holy Family (Pa.) who hails from Chesterfield, N.J., exploded onto the MEC scene this winter as one of the top 10 scorers in the conference. The silky southpaw has a WLU season-high 26 double-figure scoring games and has topped the 20-point mark on 11 occasions. He ranks among the MEC Top 5 in Field Goal Percentage (192-399, .566) and tossed in a season-high 32 points in a win against Concord earlier this month.

Dyer, a 5-11 junior point guard in his third year as a starter, has emerged as one of the most efficient point guards in the nation. The Clarksburg, W.Va. native leads all NCAA men – regardless of division – with a 5.85 Assist/Turnover Ratio. Dyer leads the team in steals and assists while shooting better than 44 percent from the 3-point arc. He has dished out 117 assists with just 20 turnovers in nearly 700 minutes of playing time – including 50 assists against only 4 turnovers in his last 11 games.

Bolon and Yoakum were joined on the first team by the Charleston duo of Drew Rackley and Devon Robinson along with Fairmont State’s Dale Bonner and Cole VonHandorf. West Virginia State’s Glen Abram and Dusan Vicentic of West Virginia Wesleyan rounded out the list.

Bonner was selected as the MEC Freshman of the Year while MEC Coach of the Year honors went to Charleston’s Dwaine Osborne after leading his team to a runner-up finish.

West Liberty has earned a first-round bye in this week’s MEC Tournament and won’t hit the WesBanco Arena floor until Friday night’s 6 p.m. quarterfinal. The top-seeded Hilltoppers meet the winner of Wednesday’s first-round tilt between No. 8 seed Concord and No. 9 seed Notre Dame.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

2019-20 All-MEC Team

Player of the Year: DALTON BOLON (WEST LIBERTY)

Freshman of the Year: Dale Bonner (Fairmont State)

Coach of the Year: Dwaine Osborne (Charleston)

First Team

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Glen Abram W.Va. State Jr. G 6-1 Chicago, Ill.

Phil Bledsoe Glenville State Sr. F 6-6 Wheeling, W.Va.

DALTON BOLON WEST LIBERTY JR. G 6-4 GNADENHUTTEN, OHIO

Dale Bonner Fairmont State Fr. G 6-3 Shaker Heights, Ohio

Drew Rackley Charleston Sr. G 6-2 Zanesville, Ohio

Devon Robinson Charleston Sr. F 6-4 Cleveland, Ohio

Dusan Vicentic W.Va. Wesleyan Sr. F 6-9 Belgrade, Serbia

Cole VonHandorf Fairmont State Jr. G 6-2 Covington, Ky.

WILL YOAKUM WEST LIBERTY SO. G 6-5 DELAWARE, OHIO

Second Team

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Daniel Alexander Frostburg State Sr. G 6-2 Rockville, Md.

Kenzie Melko-Marshall Fairmont State Jr. F 6-4 Morgantown, W.Va.

Lamont McManus Charleston Jr. C 6-6 Waldorf, Md.

DeAnthony Owens Notre Dame Sr. G 6-4 Austin, Texas

Anthony Pittman W.Va. State Fr. F 6-5 Charleston, W.Va.

Jordan Reid Wheeling Jr. G 6-1 Silver Spring, Md.

PAT ROBINSON WEST LIBERTY SO. G 6-3 CHESTERFIELD, N.J.

Honorable Mention

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Donte Doleman Davis & Elkins Sr. G 6-0 Ranson, W.Va.

LUKE DYER WEST LIBERTY JR. G 5-11 CLARKSBURG, W.VA.

Jeremiah Moore W.Va. State Jr. F 6-6 West Orange, N.J.

Luka Petrovic W.Va. Wesleyan Sr. G 6-6 Knjazevac, Serbia

x x x

AWARD HISTORY

MEC Player of the Year

2014: CEDRIC HARRIS (WEST LIBERTY)

2015: SEGER BONIFANT (WEST LIBERTY)

2016: SEGER BONIFANT (WEST LIBERTY)

2017: Matt Bingaya (Fairmont State)

2018: Haywood Highsmith (Wheeling Jesuit)

2019: Will Vorhees (Notre Dame)

2020: DALTON BOLON (WEST LIBERTY)

MEC Freshman of the Year

2014: Thomas Wimbush (Fairmont State)

2015: Pat Moseh (Wheeling Jesuit)

2016: DAVID DENNIS (WEST LIBERTY)

2017: Luke Layhew (W.Va. Wesleyan)

2018: DALTON BOLON (WEST LIBERTY)

2019: WILL YOAKUM (WEST LIBERTY)

2020: Dale Bonner (Fairmont State)

MEC Coach of the Year

2014: JIM CRUTCHFIELD (WEST LIBERTY)/Dwaine Osborne (Charleston)

2015: Kent McBride (Concord)

2016: Dan Sancomb (Wheeling Jesuit)

2017: Jerrod Calhoun (Fairmont State)

2018: BEN HOWLETT (WEST LIBERTY)

2019: Tim Koenig (Notre Dame)

2020: Dwaine Osborne (Charleston)