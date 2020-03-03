West Liberty’s Brunner, Johnson And Wheeling’s Ritz Voted All-MEC

BRIDGEPORT,W.Va. – West Liberty University’s Morgan Brunner and Taylor Johnson have earned spots on the 2019-20 All-Mountain East Conference Women’s Basketball Team.

Senior guards Morgan Brunner and Taylor Johnson were second-team All-MEC selections here Monday when the results of the league-wide voting by the women’s basketball coaches was announced by the conference office.

It’s the second consecutive year receiving All-MEC honors for the Lady Hilltopper duo, who could each surpass the 1,000-point mark at West Liberty during this week’s MEC Tournament. Johnson was a first-team selection a year ago while Brunner was an honorable mention recipient.

A 5-9 guard from Wheeling, W.Va. who transferred from NCAA Division I Youngstown State a year ago, Brunner leads the Hilltoppers in scoring at 17.3 ppg. and is leading the nation for the second consecutive season with 106 3-point field goals. She’s also ranked No. 1 nationally in Free Throw Percentage (75-78, .962) and has scored 942 points in her two years on the hilltop.

The leading scorer in last year’s MEC Tournament, Brunner has hit double-figures in 22 games this season with 10 games of 20 points or more and four games with 30-plus points, highlighted by a career-high 34-point explosion in an early-season win against Winston-Salem, N.C.

Johnson, a 5-9 guard from Pickerington, Ohio, has teamed with Brunner in the backcourt to give the Black and Gold a lethal 1-2 scoring punch over the past two seasons. She’s the second-leading scorer on the team at 17.0 ppg. and has led the Hilltoppers in scoring 11 times this season.

A consistent producer on the offensive end, Johnson posted a team-high 25 games in double-figures during the regular season and went for 20 or more points on nine occasions. She tossed in a season-high 28 points in an early-season win against Clarion (Pa.) and is just 32 points shy of 1,000 points during her time in Black and Gold.

Urbana forward Tyra James was voted MEC Player of the Year while Charleston’s Dakota Reeves was the MEC Freshman of the Year. Lauren Macer of Notre Dame was the MEC Coach of the Year.

The Lady Hilltoppers earned the No. 8 seed in this week’s MEC Tournament and will take on No. 9-seeded West Virginia State Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. inside WesBanco Arena.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2019-20 All-Mountain East Conference Team

Player of the Year: Tyra James (Urbana)

Freshman of the Year: Dakota Reeves (Charleston)

Coach of the Year: Lauren Macer (Notre Dame)

First Team

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Seina Adachi Notre Dame Sr. G 5-7 Attica, Ohio

Anna Hayton Charleston Sr. F/C 6-2 Parkersburg, W.Va.

Tyra James Urbana Gr. G/F 6-0 Cincinnati, Ohio

Jamiyah Johnson Davis & Elkins Jr. F/C 5-11 Williamsburg, Va.

Sierra Kotchman Fairmont State Jr. G 5-6 Washington, Pa.

Madison May Concord Sr. F 6-0 Athens, W.Va.

Lilly Ritz Wheeling So. F 6-1 Cambridge, Ohio

Re’Shawna Stone Glenville State So. G 5-6 Waynesville, Mo.

Second Team

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

MORGAN BRUNNER WEST LIBERTY SR. G 5-9 WHEELING, W.VA.

Riley Fitzwater Concord Jr. F 6-4 Glenville, W.Va.

Sylvia Hudson Urbana Sr. F 5-10 Sidney, Ohio

TAYLOR JOHNSON WEST LIBERTY SR. G 5-9 PICKERINGTON, OHIO

Jada Marone Notre Dame So. G 5-6 Berea, Ohio

Brooklyn Pannell Charleston Jr. G 5-9 Columbus, Ohio

Zakiyah Winfield Glenville State So. G 5-7 Reading, Pa.

Rachel Laskody Fairmont State Sr. F 6-0 Morgantown, W.Va.

Honorable Mention

Name School Cl. Pos. Ht. Hometown

Ty Armstrong Glenville State Sr. G 5-4 El Dorado, Ark.

Charity Shears W.Va. State So. G 5-9 Ashland, Ky.

Emily Stoller Glenville State Sr. G/F 6-1 Fairmont, W.Va.

Jessica Stout Notre Dame Sr. F 5-11 Stow, Ohio

