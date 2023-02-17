OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–While the West Liberty University men’s basketball team brought home a 106-90 victory against Frostburg State Wednesday, they helped their head coach hit a career milestone.

Coach Ben Howlett banked his 150th career win, making his record 150-24.

Coach Howlett has always been a Hilltopper.

He spent his college basketball career playing for the black and gold and years later returned as the program’s assistant coach.

This marks his 13th season.

He’s now the winningest active head men’s basketball coach across all NCAA divisions.

Coach Howlett says he wouldn’t be where he is now without his team.

My assistant coach told me on the bus. He said congratulations of 150 wins and I’m not a social media guy or anything so that was the first I heard of it. Obviously, I’m getting individual praise but it’s a team effort, from great players to assistant coaches, I’ve had a lot of help here over the years. Ben Howlett, West Liberty Men’s Basketball head coach

Malik McKinney has played for Coach Howlett for four seasons.

He described Howlett as calm, level head and that he always says the right thing.

He helps with way more than just basketball. I can always go in and talk to him and on the court he’s just amazing. He pushes me and makes me feel confident on the court and… him having 150 wins and me being a part of more than half of them is just really great. Malik McKinney, Guard

Now it’s onto the next game as the Hilltoppers prepare to host their biggest competition, No. 2 Fairmont State.

Yeah, It’s a big game. Obviously, there is a lot on the line. We’ve got a two-game cushion in the league and obviously if we win tomorrow, we win outright… This is a rivalry game. We don’t like them, and they don’t like us, but we certainly respect each other. They’re a very good team. They’re an old team. They have a lot of mature players on their team and they’re very well coached. Ben Howlett, West Liberty Men’s Basketball head coach

Up next the Hilltoppers they’ll face Fairmont State Saturday at 4 p.m. at West Liberty.