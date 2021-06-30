West Liberty’s Irwin Claims Prestigious Award

West Liberty, W, Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty wrestling coach Danny Irwin became the first West Liberty coach and first wrestling coach to win the Mountain East Conference’s men’s Sports Coach of the Year Award. Danny won the honor for being the best coach in not just wrestling but all men’s sports in the conference in 2021.

“It could’ve went to a lot of deserving coaches and it happened to go to me in wrestling. So, it’s exciting not only for me but out staff and the alumni and supporters for just another cool thing,” Irwin said.

Irwin is also excited for next season with almost his entire team returning which includes six national championship qualifiers.