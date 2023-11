ST CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– Both the girls and boys OVAC Soccer All-Star games with played Sunday at Red Devil Stadium.

On the Girls side, Emily Carpenter, Lilly Hanna, Kami Ward and Ramsay Mansuetto all scored to lift Team West Virginia to the victory.

That must’ve lit a fire under the boys team from Ohio, as they pushed their game to penalty kicks and then won 3-2 in those PKs.