West Virginia earns win in Rudy Mumley All-Star Football Game

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The game took place on Saturday. It was not played in 2020 and Team Ohio won the last two games in 2018 and 2019. Linsly’s B.J. Depew was the coach for West Virginia and Fort Frye’s Eric Huck was the coach for Ohio.

Ohio was hardly able to generate any offense in the early going and West Virginia led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

West Virginia jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter after a fumble recovery by Oak Glen’s Kyler O’Conner that resulted in a scoop and score for a touchdown.

Ohio got on the board in the second quarter when Indian Creek’s Matthew Schaefer swept to his right and found paydirt. The score remained 10-6 because the PAT was no good.

West Virginia scored its second defensive touchdown in the beginning of the second half. Wheeling Park’s Shaheed Jackson made a great heads up play by making an interception not far from the line of scrimmage and ran it back to the house. PAT would be good to make it 17-6 and that would hold up to be the final score.