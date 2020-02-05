West Virginia football adds two February signees

Neal Brown and his staff have added two more players to their 2020 signing class on February’s National Signing Day, the team has announced.
The Mountaineers have added running back A’Varius Sparrow and bandit Eddie Watkins to their roster, which rounds out their 2020 class to 20 incoming players. They now rank 37th nationally according to 247Sports and 28th according to Rivals.
Here’s a breakdown of West Virginia’s newest additions:
A’Varius Sparrow
- Hometown: Orlando, Florida
- High School: Jones High School
- Position: RB
- Position ranking: 73 (247Sports)
- FL ranking: 144 (ESPN); 132 (247Sports)
- Caliber: 3 stars (Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN)
Eddie Watkins
- Hometown: Evergreen, Alabama
- High School: Hillcrest-Evergreen HS
- Position: Bandit
- Position ranking: 57 (247Sports)
- Alabama ranking: 39 (Rivals); 42 (247Sports); 45 (ESPN)
- Caliber: 3 stars (Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN)