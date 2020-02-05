West Virginia football adds two February signees

Neal Brown and his staff have added two more players to their 2020 signing class on February’s National Signing Day, the team has announced.

The Mountaineers have added running back A’Varius Sparrow and bandit Eddie Watkins to their roster, which rounds out their 2020 class to 20 incoming players. They now rank 37th nationally according to 247Sports and 28th according to Rivals.

Here’s a breakdown of West Virginia’s newest additions:

A’Varius Sparrow

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

High School: Jones High School

Position: RB

Position ranking: 73 (247Sports)

FL ranking: 144 (ESPN); 132 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars (Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN)

2,000+ yards rushing as a SR. Speed is his game! Welcome to the Family! #TrustTheClimb https://t.co/rPRdKRnyoX — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) February 5, 2020

Eddie Watkins

Hometown: Evergreen, Alabama

High School: Hillcrest-Evergreen HS

Position: Bandit

Position ranking: 57 (247Sports)

Alabama ranking: 39 (Rivals); 42 (247Sports); 45 (ESPN)

Caliber: 3 stars (Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN)