West Virginia Roughriders’ Best Players are set for Alumni Game

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The game will be taking place later this month at WesBanco Arena. The Roughriders have not played since 2019 because of COVID. The alumni game will feature near 20 players on two rosters of some of the best players that the Roughriders have had since 2017. One team will be coached by the last Roughriders Head Coach Mook Zimmerman and the other will be coached by NFL All-Pro Greg Hardy. Team Owner Gregg Fornario says fans will get their money’s worth from the game.

“We were without this football for two years and it was very exciting in the city of Wheeling in 2019 and, you know, COVID kind of took that away from us for a good two seasons. So, now we’re coming back to raise the banner for 2019 and also just to play a great game. Arena football is always family fun and exciting,” Fornario said.

The game will be on July 17th at WesBanco. Tickets are on sale at wesbancoarena.com and that is the only way to purchase them.

