West Virginia Roughriders still hoping to have a season

WHEELING, W.Va.- Spring is now here which means that arena football would usually be upon us. But while the nation continues to practice social distancing, the W.V. Roughriders are still holding onto hope that they will have a season. And they’re willing to adjust their schedule in order to do just that.

“Yes, we will go back as late as July and we will have to somehow condense the schedule and change a few things or move the schedule because we definitely got to defend the land, we got to let people know the friendly city is here to defend so,” said Head Coach Mook Zimmerman.

Coach Mook says the Roughriders have been looking into every avenue on how they can still have a season. But since the National Area League is a smaller professional league, having fans is crucial,” said Zimmerman.

“No, we cannot do it without fans but if fans can pay to watch a pay per view, then that’s a different thing. We can get some type of good number of how many fans will pay for a pay view or what have you, or some type of poll to see if people will be interested, then that’s a different discussion. But just to go blindsided with no fans, we don’t know if that’s a different idea.”

Coach Zimmerman says his team is doing everything they can to workout at home and stay conditioned in the meantime. He says they’re treating the quarantine similar to being benched because if they do get the chance to have a season, they have a big goal in mind.

“We love it here and that’s why it’s devastating us right now because yes, we won you guys a championship but we want to defend the land at this point to bring you guys another one so we’re waiting patiently.”