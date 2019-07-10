Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

West Virginia State BOE Approves SSAC’s Proposal To Add A Fourth Class In Basketball

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Changes are coming to high school basketball in West Virginia now that the State Board Of Education has approved the SSAC’s proposal to add a fourth class .

The proposal was passed by a 7-2 vote and will go into affect for the 2020-2021 school year on a two-year trial basis.

The proposal will give each school a score from 1-100 weighing three different factors. Enrollment counts for 70 percent , location counts for 20 percent (urban or rural) and the final 10 percent combines the economics of the county and students enrolled.

Bernie Dolan, executive director of the WVSSAC, told 7 News “We recognize that enrollment is not the only factor in classification, that location and school and community economics are important too.” Dolan added the state tournament will run Tuesday-Saturday with four championship games on Saturday.

Wheeling Central will most likely move from Class A to AA. The new classifications will not be out until later this year. The proposal will now sit in the Secretary of State’s office for 60 days before becoming official in September.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter