West Virginia State BOE Approves SSAC’s Proposal To Add A Fourth Class In Basketball

CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Changes are coming to high school basketball in West Virginia now that the State Board Of Education has approved the SSAC’s proposal to add a fourth class .

The proposal was passed by a 7-2 vote and will go into affect for the 2020-2021 school year on a two-year trial basis.

The proposal will give each school a score from 1-100 weighing three different factors. Enrollment counts for 70 percent , location counts for 20 percent (urban or rural) and the final 10 percent combines the economics of the county and students enrolled.

Bernie Dolan, executive director of the WVSSAC, told 7 News “We recognize that enrollment is not the only factor in classification, that location and school and community economics are important too.” Dolan added the state tournament will run Tuesday-Saturday with four championship games on Saturday.

Wheeling Central will most likely move from Class A to AA. The new classifications will not be out until later this year. The proposal will now sit in the Secretary of State’s office for 60 days before becoming official in September.