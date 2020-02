MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Several area swimmers advance to the finals of the West Virginia Boys State Swim Meet in Morgantown, Thursday.

For Wheeling Park, Isaac McCabe advanced in the 100 freestyle. While Devan Kuttan advanced to the final of the 100 backstroke winning his heat in a school record time of 57.85, he will be the four seed in that event. He also advanced to the finals of the 200 IM.

Brooke’s Ethan Robey qualified for the finals in the 500 freestyle.

Finals begin at 9 a.m. Friday.