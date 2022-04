Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The game took place at Wheeling Park High School.

Ohio had an early lead but West Virginia was getting it done from long range early. Alec Poland from Morgantown cashed in from deep.

Korey Beckett showed off that he just wasn’t a weapon on the football field and capitalized from beyond the arc.

Linsly’s Caleb Murray came up with what was almost an alley-oop play in the first half. West Virginia rolled to take a high scoring affair 132-104.