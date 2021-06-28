Vet Voices
West Virginia Wins OVAC Softball All Star Game

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) -West Virginia used a six-run seventh inning to take control of the OVAC softball all-star game at I 470 Monday.

Trailing 4-2 entering the top of the seventh, Wheeling Park’s Lauren Fox would single to score her Park teammate Kyla Tharp to cut the lead to 4-3. Fox would later score on a fielders choice to tie the game at 4.

Madonna’s Maddie Daugherty and Brooke’s Maleaha Misch would each follow with two-run hits for an 8-4 West Virginia advantage.

Morgantown’s Mahalie Moser would add a solo home run in the eight as West Virginia went onto a 9-5 win.

The win snaps Ohio’s five game win streak in the series and was the Mountaineers first win since 2014.

