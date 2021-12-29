Westminster Kennel Club dog show postponed due to Omicron

NEW YORK (WTRF) — The American Kennel Club announced today that the iconic Westminster Kennel Club dog show is now postponed until sometime later in 2022 due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

We are deeply saddened to announce that as a result of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and expected rise in those testing positive, the Westminster Kennel Club dog show has been postponed. American Kennel Club

The show was moved to the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York in summer 2021. The pandemic was the reason the AKC moved the event outdoors. The show is traditionally held at Madison Square Garden each February, attracting thousands of exhibitors and spectators each year.

The AKC says it shares everyone’s “disappointment” over the postponement.

The AKC has not released a new date for the show.