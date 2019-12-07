WHEELING, W.Va. – The Wheeling University volleyball team advanced to the NCAA Atlantic Regional Final for the ninth-straight season with a 3-0 win over No. 5 seed Millersville Friday night inside the McDonough Center.
The Cardinals will take on No. 2 seed Gannon tomorrow, Saturday, December 7 at 5 p.m. for a spot in the NCAA Elite Eight. Wheeling and Gannon will meet for the first-time since 2017, when the Golden Knights earned a 3-0 win in the region final.
Wheeling advances to region final with win over Millersville, 3-0
