Wheeling and West Liberty Basketball Games Postponed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference today announced schedule adjustments to its basketball schedules due to COVID-19 protocols.
For men’s basketball:
• The Wheeling vs. Concord game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.
• Alderson Broaddus will play at Concord on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m.
• The Glenville State vs. West Liberty game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.
• The Wheeling vs. Frostburg State scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25, has been postponed.
• The Wheeling vs. Charleston game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed.
• The Glenville State vs. Frostburg State game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed.
For women’s basketball:
• The Wheeling vs. Concord game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.
