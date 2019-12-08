Wheeling bounced in region final by Gannon

WHEELING, W.Va. (Dec. 7) – The Wheeling University volleyball team battled all night, but were unable to break through in a 3-0 loss to No. 2 seed Gannon in the Atlantic Region Championship match inside the McDonough Center Saturday night.
THE RUNDOWN
- Final Score: Gannon 3, Wheeling 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-21)
- Records: Wheeling (33-4) | Gannon (30-6)
- Location: McDonough Center – Wheeling, West Virginia
TEAM LEADERS
- Despite the three-set loss, senior Stephanie Sylvester (Oregon, Ohio/St. Ursula Academy) still managed to dish out 36 assists in her final match.
- Sylvester finishes her career second all-time in Mountain East Conference (MEC) history with over 5,000 assists.
- Senior Haley Kramer (Norwalk, Ohio/Monroeville) posted eight kills on 13 attacks (.538 hitting percentage) with a pair of blocks.
- She finished her career with 429 total blocks, good for third all-time in MEC history.
- Junior Breanna Kramer (Norwalk, Ohio/Monroeville) led the team with 11 kills. She also had 10 digs on the night.
- Junior Cassie Meyer (Jackson Center, Ohio/Jackson Center) added 10 kills and 11 digs.
- Junior libero Audrey Francis (Sidney, Ohio/Fairlawn) was all over the place and finished with a match-high 26 digs.