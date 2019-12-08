Wheeling bounced in region final by Gannon

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (Dec. 7) – The Wheeling University volleyball team battled all night, but were unable to break through in a 3-0 loss to No. 2 seed Gannon in the Atlantic Region Championship match inside the McDonough Center Saturday night.

THE RUNDOWN

  • Final Score: Gannon 3, Wheeling 0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-21)
  • Records: Wheeling (33-4) | Gannon (30-6)
  • Location: McDonough Center – Wheeling, West Virginia

TEAM LEADERS

  • Despite the three-set loss, senior Stephanie Sylvester (Oregon, Ohio/St. Ursula Academy) still managed to dish out 36 assists in her final match. 
  • Sylvester finishes her career second all-time in Mountain East Conference (MEC) history with over 5,000 assists.
  • Senior Haley Kramer (Norwalk, Ohio/Monroeville) posted eight kills on 13 attacks (.538 hitting percentage) with a pair of blocks.
  • She finished her career with 429 total blocks, good for third all-time in MEC history.
  • Junior Breanna Kramer (Norwalk, Ohio/Monroeville) led the team with 11 kills. She also had 10 digs on the night.
  • Junior Cassie Meyer (Jackson Center, Ohio/Jackson Center) added 10 kills and 11 digs.
  • Junior libero Audrey Francis (Sidney, Ohio/Fairlawn) was all over the place and finished with a match-high 26 digs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pizza Card

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter