OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Soccer is in their blood.

These Ohio Valley brothers are continuing their family legacy and coaching soccer at the collegiate level.

Sean and Brandon Regan grew up in the Friendly City, both attending college at what was then, Wheeling Jesuit University.

Sean and Brandon Regan

Brandon has been coaching for 12 years.

This is his first season with Wheeling University, following in the footsteps of his father Jim Regan, who coaches there for 39 years.

When I was finished playing, it was kind of like what’s next? Then you realize how much you enjoyed our experiences here…being in that team environment and working with college students…you just completely develop a passion for it over the four years that you play. Then you realize his is where I want to be and what I want to do. Brandon Regan, Wheeling University Mens Head Soccer Coach

It is Sean’s fifth year coaching at West Liberty University and his 17th season at the collegiate level.

I think it just started for me when I was a young boy. Ever since the age of eight I was sitting on the bench with the team with my dad and I was just always fascinated by the game. I always wanted to be a coach. Sean Regan, West Liberty Mens Head Soccer Coach

The Regans say Wheeling University soccer was their childhood.

They grew up on the sidelines of games and practices.

Now it’s their turn to make the calls.

Sean and Brandon might have grown up playing together but now they are each other’s biggest rivals.

Coaching is never easy, but the Regans thrive to make their athletes’ experience with the sport as memorable as their own.