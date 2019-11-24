Wheeling Central advances to semifinals

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Maroon Knights took on the number 2 seed, Ritchie County in the West Virginia class A quarterfinals. Early in the game, Jacob Rine sends this one deep to Payton Marling setting things up at the one yard line. Then Adam Murray was able to score over the goal line.

The Knights had a 6-0 lead. Later, Jordan Waterhouse would get an interception, and would return it deep into Ritchie County territory. Waterhouse would then step in at quarterback for the wildcat offense and would take the ball 21 yards for the score. The Knights were up 13-0 and that was the final. Central will take on Pendleton County next week in the state semifinals.