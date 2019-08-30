Wheeling Central Beats Williamstown, Again

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) -Wheeling Central opened the 2019 season with an impressive 35-13 win over Williamstown. The same team the Maroon Knights defeated in last years state championship game.

With the game scoreless midway through the first quarter, Curtis McGhee hit Jalen Creighton on 4th and 7 for a 28-yard score and a 7-0 lead.

The Yellowjackets would answer on their next drive as Ty Moore would break off an 80 yard run to cut the lead to 7-6. Central would march back down the field and take a 14-6 lead on a strong 17-yard run from McGhee.

Then just before the end of the first quarter, Central would go up 21-7 as McGhee hooked up with Payton Marling on a 7-yard score. The only score of the second quarter would come from another McGhee – Creighton connection this one for 19-yards and a 28-6 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Adam Murray would pound his way in from 7-yards for a 35-6 lead. The Maroon Knights will host Steubenville Catholic Central next Friday.